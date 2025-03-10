Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,625 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $102,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

NYSE:CLH opened at $197.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.51 and a 52-week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $219,570. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

