Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 47,507 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $91,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after purchasing an additional 621,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,533,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 91,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

