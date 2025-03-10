Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Fabrinet worth $99,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 304.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 106.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 68.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $194.45 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $281.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.63.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

