Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,465,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $105,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.