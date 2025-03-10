Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $101.01 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Globus Medical worth $101,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

GMED stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.