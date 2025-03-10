Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $102.09 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Paycom Software worth $102,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $213.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

