Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $103.06 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Saia worth $103,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $375.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.82 and a 200-day moving average of $468.28. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

