Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $104.35 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Rollins worth $104,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after purchasing an additional 490,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rollins by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,130,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 275,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $51.80 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

