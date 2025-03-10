Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $105.62 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of TechnipFMC worth $105,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $26.71 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.