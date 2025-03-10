Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $91.70 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $91,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after buying an additional 817,240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,413,000 after buying an additional 767,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,571,000 after buying an additional 591,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

