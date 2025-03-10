Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $93.98 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $93,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $84.73 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

