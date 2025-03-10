Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $94.74 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $94,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF opened at $55.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.5876 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

