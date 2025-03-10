Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $96.19 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $96,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 11.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $215.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average of $236.98. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

