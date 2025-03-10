Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $97.47 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Moderna worth $97,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,825,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

