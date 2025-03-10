Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $104,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $98.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.