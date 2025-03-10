Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of LKQ worth $94,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,330,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after buying an additional 411,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,180.08. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

