Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $89,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $15,510,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United States Steel by 646.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 438,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $608,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

