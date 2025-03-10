Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Hologic worth $106,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,788,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

