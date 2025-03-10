Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,461 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $98,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.84.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

