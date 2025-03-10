Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,035 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $105,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

