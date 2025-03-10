Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 36,809 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Ball worth $104,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.