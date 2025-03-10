Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $96,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 10.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in New York Times by 50.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.