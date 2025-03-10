Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $98,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 39.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 83,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HTLF opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

