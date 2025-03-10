Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $99,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.4 %

WCN stock opened at $188.35 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

