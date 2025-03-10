Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,742,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $100,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE:FLS opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

