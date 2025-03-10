Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $93,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.6 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.29 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

