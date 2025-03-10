Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,497 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Allison Transmission worth $96,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Allison Transmission by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.56. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

