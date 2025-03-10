Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 63,772 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $98,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flex by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

