Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,722 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 913,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $104,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after buying an additional 282,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 793,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,361.50. This trade represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,309 shares of company stock worth $10,911,334 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

