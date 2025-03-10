Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,170 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $95,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,461. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

