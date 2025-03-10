Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of BellRing Brands worth $94,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

