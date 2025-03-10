Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

