Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of REFI stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on REFI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

