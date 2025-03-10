Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

