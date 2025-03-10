Citigroup Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $340.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

BURL opened at $239.98 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

