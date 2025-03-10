ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of CLPT opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.06. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

