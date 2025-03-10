Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

CLSD opened at $0.93 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

