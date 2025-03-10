Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clover Health Investments Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments
In related news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,719.40. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
