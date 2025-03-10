Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

In related news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,719.40. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clover Health Investments

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.