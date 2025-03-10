Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cohu were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cohu by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,022 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $17.18 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

