Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,092,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Comerica by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NYSE CMA opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

