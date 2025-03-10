Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives $28.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CON shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
