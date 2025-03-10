Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives $28.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CON shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,340,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,396 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,585 shares during the period.

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

