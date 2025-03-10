Contrasting Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amer Sports and Perfect Moment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 4 8 1 2.77 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Amer Sports presently has a consensus target price of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Amer Sports.

This table compares Amer Sports and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports -0.74% 3.15% 1.12% Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amer Sports and Perfect Moment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $5.18 billion 2.83 -$208.60 million $0.14 192.04 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.83 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.81

Perfect Moment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Perfect Moment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

