Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.79 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

