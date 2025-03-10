CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.1 %
CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $888.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.48.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $944.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
