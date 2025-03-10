CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $888.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $944.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,245,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 567,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.