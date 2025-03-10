D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 9,554 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

