D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Receives $6.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

QBTS opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $6,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

