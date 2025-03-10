Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 990

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

XP Power Stock Performance

XPP stock opened at GBX 940.50 ($12.16) on Friday. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 921 ($11.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £227.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,206.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,277.57.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

