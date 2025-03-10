Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 990

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,325 ($17.13) to GBX 990 ($12.80) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
XP Power Stock Performance
XPP stock opened at GBX 940.50 ($12.16) on Friday. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 921 ($11.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £227.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,206.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,277.57.
About XP Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Trading Halts Explained
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.