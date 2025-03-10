DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 217,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $70,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS opened at $214.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.21 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

