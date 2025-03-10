Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Dollar Tree worth $103,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 192,754 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,591,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $68.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $150.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

