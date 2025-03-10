Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.94. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIIBF shares. TD Securities cut Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

